Bill Gates to join major polio pledging moment at ADFW 2025

ABU DHABI, Dec 4 (WAM/APP/DNA):Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted by ADGM, with headline partner ADQ, announced that it will host Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, as a speaker at a landmark session and pledging moment convened by the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity.

Gates will take part in the day one “Investing in Humanity: Unlocking private capital for global progress” session, exploring the role of innovative finance and partnerships in solving pressing global challenges.

The session will also feature a keynote address by Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, in addition to other high-profile guests.

The session will culminate with a major pledging moment bringing together global leaders and donors to commit new funding towards the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a public-private partnership dedicated to ending polio worldwide.

This special event is the latest addition to an already high-level global gathering, featuring some of the world’s leading financial institutions, policymakers, investors, market leaders and innovators in the ‘Capital of Capital’ from 8th to 11th December 2025.

This year’s ADFW is expected to convene CEOs, Chairpersons, Presidents and Founders of organisations that manage assets equivalent to over US$60 trillion, equating to over half of global GDP.