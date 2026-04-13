Bilawal urges public support

ISLAMABAD, 13 APR (DNA) — Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the launch of the anti-polio campaign in Pakistan a significant step towards ensuring a healthier future for the nation.

In his statement issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that the ongoing anti-polio drive represents a collective fight against a serious threat to the country’s future. He emphasized that polio, often spread due to negligence, can only be eradicated through increased public awareness and responsibility.

Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to frontline workers participating in the campaign, calling them “national heroes” who continue to perform their duties despite extreme heat and security challenges. He also urged parents to play their vital role in the campaign by taking personal responsibility and ensuring that their children receive polio vaccination drops.— DNA