ISLAMABAD, NOV 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that whenever Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif makes a plan to tackle the economic crisis, “a minister” stands up and announces their own agenda.

Addressing an event in Karachi, the PPP leader said that the country was going through an economic crisis, with war-like conditions in the region.



“Every citizen of Pakistan is bearing the economic burden of the war on their shoulders,” he said. “I have not seen such a difficult economic time in my life.”

He said no peace agreement between the United States and Iran was visible yet and that it would take considerable time to emerge from the economic crisis.

Bilawal said his party had made Shehbaz prime minister twice and had worked with him in the cabinet once. He said the premier takes pride in having saved the country from default and stabilised the basic indicators.

“When this war began, the prime minister and his team worked hard to establish peace,” he said. However, he regretted that the prime minister had not been given the chance to focus on the economic crisis or tell all political parties about his plan to steer the country out of the crisis.

“I want to strengthen the prime minister’s hand,” he said. He added that he wanted Shehbaz to become the first prime minister of Pakistan to complete a five-year term.

The PPP chairman said all political parties should be called for consultation on the economic crisis. He said the prime minister should tell them his plan to protect people from inflation, unemployment and poverty.

“One or two political parties alone cannot solve the country’s problems,” he said, adding that joint efforts at the national level were needed. He said national interest should be prioritised over personal revenge, and that no other agenda should be pursued until the country emerged from the economic crisis.

‘PTI founder should play role in parliament’

Referring to the opposition, Bilawal said: “Whether you like Maulana Fazlur Rehman or not, he is on the opposition benches.” He said the issues of PTI founder Imran Khan were separate, but his party was in parliament.

“If we want to face the problems together, PTI will have to be engaged,” he said, adding that the Khan-founded party held the most opposition seats.

“We invite the opposition to return to parliament and play its role,” the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said that the incarcerated PTI founder should play his role in parliament despite differences.

He said all political parties should join hands to address problems being faced by Pakistan, adding that the opposition would also have to be brought on board to resolve national issues.

Bilawal said it is up to PM Shehbaz whether or not to heed the PPP’s suggestions.

He said the PPP is the only political party in the country that thought about how to help the people with limited resources. He said the party had always represented small tenant farmers.

He said the economic crisis was driving up diesel and fertiliser prices. “In these circumstances, 600,000 farmers will be supported by the Sindh government through the Hari Card,” he said.

He said an emergency had been declared in Tharparkar because of drought and that the Sindh government would provide Rs8,000 to the poor of Tharparkar through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The PPP chairman said inflation, poverty and unemployment were continuing to rise. He said the party was building one million houses and giving ownership rights to women, and had also created employment opportunities in Sindh’s economy.

“CyberKnife is the most expensive in the world, and we are providing it free in Sindh,” he said, adding that the party had decided to set up a free treatment system.