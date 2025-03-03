Bilawal, PM meeting delayed

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: A scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday has been delayed.

Bilawal, who was expected to arrive in Islamabad yesterday, postponed his visit due to “preoccupation with some important matters,” according to party insiders.

The two leaders are now expected to meet within the next few days.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was scheduled to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif today.

The PPP chairman was to attend a high level meeting of coalition parties to be chaired by the PM in the federal capital.

During the meeting of the coalition parties in which key leaders of the parties would participate, Bilawal would communicate his party’s concerns about violation of an agreement that the PPP and the PM’s party, the PML-N, signed for power sharing after the February 8, 2024 general elections.

The meeting was set to address several pressing concerns, including governance matters and PPP’s dissatisfaction over the allocation of funds to its lawmakers in Punjab.

The PPP has been increasingly vocal about its reservations regarding the PML-N-led administration.

Last week, PPP lawmakers in Punjab conveyed their grievances to President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore, complaining that the PML-N had sidelined them in decision-making.

President Zardari is also expected to engage with PML-N leadership in an attempt to resolve the issues.