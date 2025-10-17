Bilawal pays tributes to Karsaz martyrs on 18th anniversary

KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP/DNA): Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy on their 18th martyrdom anniversary, saluting their unbreakable courage, unwavering loyalty, and supreme sacrifice for democracy and the people of Pakistan.

He said that October 18, 2007, remains forever etched in the soul of the nation, the day when over three million people welcomed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto home, and 180 brave Jiyalas laid down their lives defending the dream of a democratic Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that dictatorship and terrorism had joined hands to target the very hope of the people through the horrific attack on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s convoy. “They sought to extinguish the light of democracy, but the blood of our martyrs made it shine brighter,” he added.

He reaffirmed his resolve to carry forward the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the martyrs of Karsaz to build a Pakistan of democracy, equality, and justice. “The blood of our martyrs continues to illuminate our path toward a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan,” he concluded.