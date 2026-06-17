Bilawal meets PM; greets on ME diplomacy

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. Accompanying the PPP Chairman were Senator Sherry Rehman and Member of the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in promoting global peace, particularly in the context of the Middle East situation.

The two leaders also discussed political and national matters of mutual interest, reviewing the federal government’s ongoing development projects in Sindh. Budgetary issues were also part of the conversation, with the Prime Minister emphasizing that effective coordination between the federation and provinces is essential for national progress.

Both sides agreed that close cooperation between federal and provincial institutions is vital for the successful completion of projects of national importance and for ensuring the provision of better facilities to the people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his support in the formation of government in Gilgit-Baltistan.