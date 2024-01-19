Bilawal hits out at Nawaz: Maryam lauds her father’s steadfastness

Bilawal Bhutto also announced launching a programme at union council level to eradicate hunger in the country

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday took a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif as election campaign goes full throttle in the country.

Appreciating the party supporters’ enthusiasm at Liaquatpur rally, the former foreign minister said Sharif was spotted in PML-N’s rally in Hafizabad a day earlier and, “I fear he may again return to his den after seeing you”.

While wielding a copy of his party’s manifesto that primarily focus on economic uplift of public, Bhutto said no other party was paying heed to the difficulties being faced by people.

He highlighted the key points of the PPP manifesto, saying 17 ministries will be abolished in order save Rs300 billion for public. He vowed to redirect the Rs1,500 billion given to elite in wake of subsidy toward public.

He als promised to implement the 10-point manifesto of his party in letter and spirit once he is voted to power by people on Feb 8.

He also shared his plans to assist the youth, saying they will be helped by the state through “youth card” if the PPP managed to make the government in centre.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif heaped praise on the steadfastness of the party despite facing a litany of challenges.

She emphasised, “good and bad times are very part of politics but the PML-N has not left the field and is always ready to serve the masses with a renewed zeal.”

She made these remarks while addressing a rally in Khanewal where the PML-N chief organiser said she could not be more grateful as a lot of people have come to attend the PML-N’s power show despite the inclemency of the weather.

Counting his difficulties, she said she was informed about the death of her mother in Adiala Jail but the support she has always received from the party and the people has increased her determination for service.

Talking about the challenges faced by the PTI, she said who gave PTI the impetus to attack the state on May 9, who asked it to abstain from the intra-party polls besides adding only the PML-N could have faced significant challenges with heroism as the party has always enjoyed the support of people.

PML-N senior vice president said Nawaz Sharif was not taking revenge from the PTI founder as the former has left his matter at the hands of Almighty.