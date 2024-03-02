Bilawal greets newly elected APNS office-bearers

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, MAR 2 /DNA/ – The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on their well-deserved victory.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman congratulated the newly elected President of the APNS, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, and Finance Secretary Shahab Zubairi. Chairman PPP also extended his congratulations to the newly elected members of the Executive Committee on their victory.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his congratulatory message addressed to the newly elected office bearers, saying: “The victory in the election is a manifestation of the trust and confidence your colleagues have in you.” He emphasized that Pakistan is currently facing a challenging period, and in these circumstances, the role of the media and the leadership of APNS is crucial. He highlighted that the media plays an important role in shaping public opinion and promoting democratic values. “Under your esteemed leadership, it is our sincere hope that the APNS will make even greater contributions to the growth and integrity of the press than ever before,” he added. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the bilateral and constructive cooperation between the PPP and APNS will persist, fostering continued progress and collaboration for the betterment of the nation.