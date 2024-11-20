Bilawal forms high-powered committee to present provincial concerns to center

KARACHI, NOV 20 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to raise the issues with the Federal government.

The Committee will comprise Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Haider Gilani.

The Committee will interact with the Federal government to raise the issues and will submit its report to the meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC) to be held next month.

Notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here today.