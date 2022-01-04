Bilawal describes Shaheed Z A Bhutto was an invincible movement of people of Pakistan

— Z.A Bhutto was political savvy and diplomatic skills to lift a broken country, put it back on its feet.

Nazir H Siyal

KARACHI: Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is now an unforgettable history and invincible movement, while the slogan of Jiye Bhutto is the mirror, every dictatorial and anti-people thinking individual is afraid to face.



In his message on the 94th birth anniversary of the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Founder Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while “paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said that the style of politics and governance provided Pakistanis with the opportunity to come close to the state for the first time and take the reins of the country in their own hands.



He said that the Quaid-e-Awam was the first leader to declare the people as the source of power and laid the foundation of a democratic ideological party which defended the rights and interests of the people of Pakistan. “Bhutto Shaheed was and will always be a source of encouragement to the oppressed, and deprived people of the country” he added.



Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after Quaid-e-Azam, if anyone has given the most service and sacrifices for the country and the nation, it is Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He used his political savvy and diplomatic skills to lift a broken country, put it back on its feet, got freed 93,000 Prisoners of War (PoWs) and reclaimed 5,000 square miles of land from enemy occupation.



He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the first unanimous Constitution to the war-torn country, launched a nuclear program to make the national defense invincible, and laid strong foundations for the economy and industries. Steps such as universal suffrage, agrarian reform, equality, elimination of all forms of discrimination, empowerment of women and the weaker sections of society are the hallmarks of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. During the rule of Quaid-e-Awam, significant progress was made in every sector of Pakistan.



He further said that unparalleled services and uncompromising ideals are the reasons why Bhutto is still alive in the hearts and minds of the people.



Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that the best way to pay homage to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is to remember his sacrifices and ideology and work together for the growth of prosperity, security and a bright future of the country.



The Chairman PPP reiterated his commitment that the PPP will continue to safeguard the gift given by its founding Chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the unanimous Constitution of 1973, which is the assurance of our national unity and harmony. Moreover, PPP will continue to strive to make Pakistan a true federal democratic country and a greater and stronger state.



Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated that his party would continue to provide political, moral and ethical support to the legitimate independence movement of the people of Occupied Kashmir, as the Quaid-e-Awam had laid the foundation of his party on the Kashmir issue. “I am sure that the day is not far when Indian domination will end and our Kashmiri brothers will get back their land,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.