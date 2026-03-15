Bilawal chairs PPP parliamentary party meeting in Karachi

KARACHI, MAR 15 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presided over a meeting of the Parliamentary Party held at Bilawal House here on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by the President Asif Ali Zardari, First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and President of the PPP Women Wing Ms. Faryal Talpur.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, President of PPP Sindh chapter Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, along with members of the Sindh Cabinet and PPP members of the Sindh Assembly.

While addressing the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari said that they were carrying forward the mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that the country was currently facing a challenging and war-like situation, and emphasized that unity and collective resolve were the need of the hour.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed full confidence in CM Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet, appreciating their performance. Addressing the Chief Minister, he said that he and his team were doing commendable work and should continue their efforts with the same dedication. The President also directed members of the Sindh Assembly to remain actively engaged in serving the people and to ensure maximum possible relief to the public despite difficult circumstances.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the world was currently witnessing an atmosphere of conflict and uncertainty, and that in such circumstances all political forces must stand united. He said he was satisfied with the performance of the PPP government in Sindh and appreciated the manner in which CM Murad Ali Shah was defending the province’s case despite numerous challenges.

Referring to the Gul Plaza Fire, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “we are among those who extinguish fires, not those who ignite them,” adding that criticism of those responding to the tragedy was difficult to understand. He said Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab was being unfairly targeted because some elements could not tolerate a jiyala serving as the mayor of Sindh’s capital. Expressing satisfaction over the Mayor’s performance, he said that development activities in Karachi would soon gain momentum. He vowed that the Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would respond to propaganda through their performance.