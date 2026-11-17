ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday called for a political reset of the country’s system, saying its deterioration was “deliberate” rather than accidental.

“I believe the system has not collapsed; it has been deliberately destroyed,” Bilawal said while addressing an event at the Karachi Press Club.

The PPP chairman also acknowledged his own shortcomings for the system’s condition, saying he accepted that he too was at fault.

Bilawal further argued that the proposed solution to the country’s problems would not address the underlying issues.

Calling for a reset, he stressed that the process should be political rather than non-political. “This system needs a reset, but the reset will not be non-political; it will be political.”

He also emphasised the need to restore public confidence in the country’s institutions, saying confidence in all institutions, including the media and parliament, would have to be rebuilt.

Bilawal stressed the need to discuss the challenges facing the country amid changing international and regional circumstances.

“Pakistan’s people have never faced difficulties like those they are experiencing today,” the PPP chief said, adding that poverty, unemployment and inflation were rising rapidly.

Bilawal also voiced concern over the impact of the prevailing circumstances on the public, particularly people from poorer and disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I am frightened about what will happen to the people under these circumstances,” he said.

‘Forced division of Sindh will spill blood on streets’

Responding to a question, the PPP chairman warned that if Sindh is divided by force, questions will be asked about the blood spilt on Karachi’s streets.

“If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death,” Bilawal added.

He said the PPP supports creating provinces in line with the people’s wishes, the Constitution, and the law. “Where we are opposing, it is over force and coercion. We do not want division through force,” the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said the Constitution already lays down a procedure, and that suggesting a referendum amounted to looking for an unconstitutional method. “If you are looking for an unconstitutional method, how can the PPP be with you?” he asked.

He said referendums in Pakistan’s history had been held for undemocratic purposes. “It is not about a referendum, it is about intent,” he said.

Referring to a provincial minister’s call for a referendum, he said: “Hold a referendum in your own assembly first.” He added that the Sindh Assembly had stated its position on the division of Sindh “not once, but ten times”.

To another question, the PPP chairman said he had not been consulted on the creation of provinces. “As far as making provinces is concerned, I have not been spoken to,” he said. He added that the constitutional, democratic and legal procedure had not been followed. “I do not know what Mohsin bhai is trying to do,” he said.

Bilawal said neither Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nor the cabinet had said anything about the provinces, and that the matter had not even been debated in the cabinet, let alone parliament. “When such things are done through back doors, they do not last forever,” he said.

Bilawal said he had invited the prime minister to sit down with the Sindh government so that they could solve the people’s problems together.

The PPP leader said he had backed Shehbaz for prime minister and wanted him to succeed. “We made Shehbaz the prime minister; I would like him to be successful,” he said. He added that the prime minister should have enough authority to control his ministers.