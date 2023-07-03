Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Japanese Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called on the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.
The foreign minister conveyed greetings from the Government and people of Pakistan, according to the ministry of foreign office’s spokesperson.
During the meeting, both leaders expressed the desire to further enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation in different fields.
« China sees fastest improvement in air quality globally (Previous News)
Related News
IMF agreement is an opportunity for long-term economic reforms: President ICCI
ISLAMABAD, JUL 3 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar BakhtawariRead More
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Japanese Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called on the JapaneseRead More
Comments are Closed