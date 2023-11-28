Bilawal Bhutto will be PPP candidate for PM in next elections: Faisal Karim Kundi

KARACHI, NOV 28 (DNA) — PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the candidate for premiership in the next elections. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the elections will tell who will win how much seats.

“What was the need to go to London if a person wanted to be a ‘Ladla’?” he quipped without naming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that the PML-N leaders are discussing their previous government instead of the 16-month rule. “Nawaz Sharif has left behind the slogan of ‘vote ko izzat do’ in Avenfield,” he added.

Kundi said that the PPP would celebrate its foundation day in Quetta where Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari will address the gathering. “The CPEC started by Asif Zardari has a key role in Balochistan,” he added. He said that the ECP would hold free and fair elections in the country. — DNA