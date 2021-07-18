Bilawal Bhutto to ‘join’ campaign on third day of Eid

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari would join the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election

campaign on the third day of Eid ul Adha after concluding his United

States (US) trip.



According to sources privy to the details of Bilawal Bhutto’s schedule,

the PPP chairman would begin the third phase of his election campaign in

the AJK from July 23.



“Bilawal Bhutto will attend two public gatherings in Azad Jammu and

Kashmir on July 23,” they said adding that the first gathering would be

in Bagh and the other in Muzaffarabad.



Bilawal Bhutto will further spend the entire election day on July 25 in

the AJK and will also visit polling stations to witness the polling

process, the sources said.



Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has been leading the election campaign of the

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the

absence of chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari due to his US visit.



It is pertinent to mention here that the election campaign is in full

swing in the region as the polling day nears with Prime Minister Imran

Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also visiting the AJK and addressing

multiple rallies in a day to woo their voters. DNA



