Bilawal Bhutto offers condolences to India on Manmohan Singh’s demise

KARACHI: /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and described him as a statesman, politician and economist who worked hard for his people.

In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman said that Manmohan Singh was born in a Chakwal village and he tried his best for better relationship between Pakistan and India during his tenures as the Prime Minister.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered condolence to the bereaved family members and the people of India adding that villagers of his ancestral village Gah in Chakwal district in Pakistan are also mourning his death.