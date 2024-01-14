Bilawal Bhutto expresses concern over PML-N’s potential impact on Balochistan

NASIRABAD, Jan 14: /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the electoral symbol of Bat is no more; now, a battle is imminent between Arrow and the Lion. However, what kind of lion is this, hiding inside the house? He expressed concern that if the PML-N comes into power, there will be no development in Balochistan for the next five years, and the public will continue to suffer.

“If the government formed under my leadership after the election, I will complete the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project and take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue,” he vowed.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman, while addressing a grand public meeting held in Dera Murad Jamali, headquarters of Naseerabad district in Balochistan, said that the people of the four provinces are not happy with the role of the rulers sitting in Islamabad. “Whom you made prime minister three times and whom you are trying to impose for the fourth time, the people do not accept such decision,” he warned.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that conspiracies against Pakistan are brewing everywhere, adding: “Be it Afghanistan, Iran, or India. Our relations are not good. My people of Balochistan, the people of Pakhtunkhwa and the people of Sindh are bearing the loss.” He said that in view of the challenges faced by Pakistan, the party which has been serving the people for three generations should form the government in the country. “If other parties come to power, they will give relief to the rich, while the poor will only suffer. When the PPP government is formed, we will give relief to the people,” he added.

“If you support the PPP, stamp the arrow on the ballot paper, I promise you that I will fully deliver by implementing the 10-point election manifesto,” he said, and elaborating on his 10-point agenda, added that his top priority after getting the government would be to double the salaries. “I will not only increase your income, I will show it by doubling your salaries. I will provide 300 units of electricity per month for free to poor families,” he pledged.

He said that if the people elect a PPP chief minister in Balochistan, he will establish free education and free health institutions in every district. “God willing, I will build a university in Naseerabad, I will build a hospital like NICVD for you, then you will not have to go to Sukkur or Khairpur for treatment,” he added. He said that the Quaid-i-Awam Shaheez Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had started 5 marla land scheme for homeless families and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had started 7 marla land scheme. He said that the previous provincial government of PPP has introduced a plan to build 2 million houses for flood victims in Sindh. “I am building 2 million houses within a year, I have also given the ownership rights of these houses,” he said and questioned why such measures were not taken for the flood victims of Nasirabad. He said that if the people give the mandate, then the incoming PPP government will build houses for the flood victims and also give ownership rights.

He said that the incoming PPP government will also introduce Kissan Card, Mazdoor Card and Youth Card, through which these sections will be financially supported. He said that the incoming PPP government will start the hunger eradication program.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that currently only two parties are contesting elections in the country, now people should decide whether they want new thinking and new leadership or old politics and old politicians. “I am contesting elections to change the destiny of the people to serve them. I trust the people, I am still standing among the people, and I am looking towards the people,” he said.

The PPP Chairman said that this is his message to all political workers that they should not waste their votes, rather they should support the PPP. “The people of Balochistan are requested to support the Party of Martyrs. If you give me a chance, I will change the health system of Balochistan,” he added.

He reiterated his commitment that he will also solve the problem of terrorism and missing persons from the country, and added: “My brothers are protesting for families of victims of terrorism and my sisters are protesting for missing persons. I can solve the problem of terrorism and missing persons.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to the people of Nasirabad to vote for PPP candidates Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Baboo Ghulam Hussain, Hasan Ali Jamali, Mir Ghulam Fareed Raisani, Faisal Khan Jamali and Maula Dad Khan on February 8.