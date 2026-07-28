Bilawal Bhutto accuses state of rigging AJK elections

Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the state of openly patronizing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, alleging massive rigging and manipulation of results.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal questioned whether the state considered the PML-N more important than the people of Pakistan, warning that such favoritism undermines democracy and fuels resentment among Kashmiris.

Bilawal claimed that the elections were rigged on a scale that cannot be ignored, describing it as a “conspiracy against the Kashmiri people.” He argued that it was impossible for a PPP candidate to win in one constituency but lose in his own hometown, calling the outcome a clear indication of manipulation.

He said the PPP had remained silent in the past in the interest of national unity, but there was a limit to such silence when the will of the people was being blatantly disregarded.

The PPP leader further remarked that rigging is an old phenomenon in Pakistan, but this time it was confined specifically to AJK, where the scale of manipulation was unprecedented. He indirectly supported the AJK Banned Committee, criticizing the state’s handling of protests and unrest.

Bilawal also addressed the controversy surrounding the 12 seats reserved for Mohajirs, saying that a middle ground could have been found instead of resorting to force. “There was absolutely no need for 14 days of misery inflicted on the Kashmiri people,” he said, adding that the use of force created unnecessary friction and worsened the situation. He suggested that a Truth and Reconciliation Commission should have been formed to deal with the grievances of the protesting people, which could have saved many lives.

He lamented that both the state and protestors refused to step back, resulting in innocent lives being lost. “In this strife, innocent people are being killed. Without peace, elections in AJK are not possible,” Bilawal warned, stressing that reconciliation and dialogue were the only way forward.

Bilawal’s fiery speech reflects growing frustration within the PPP over what it sees as systematic efforts to sideline the party in AJK politics. His remarks also highlight the broader challenge of ensuring free and fair elections in the region, where political tensions, ethnic divisions, and security concerns often overshadow democratic processes.

The PPP chairman’s call for accountability and reconciliation underscores the urgency of addressing the grievances of the Kashmiri people. His criticism of the state’s approach—favoring one party, using force against protestors, and ignoring the need for dialogue—resonated strongly with the crowd in Muzaffarabad.