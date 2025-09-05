Bilawal asks PM to waive bills for farmers in disaster-hit districts

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 5: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for exemption of electricity bills for farmers in disaster-hit districts.

According to details surfaced on Friday, following a visit to flood-affected residents in Kasur, Bhutto-Zardari contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by telephone to convey the concerns and difficulties faced by farmers in the region.

Bhutto-Zardari has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to farmers in Punjab by working in coordination with the provincial government.

Sources said Bhutto-Zardari told the prime minister that the recent floods had caused serious damage to the agricultural sector in Punjab. He said the federal government must play its part in supporting farmers across the province.

He also pointed out that repayment of agricultural loans had become a major issue and requested either a waiver or a deferral.

He urged that affected farmers be provided cash support through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The premier has assured Bhutto-Zardari that the federal government would take all necessary steps to support farmers in the affected areas of Punjab.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the spirit of service and welfare is a vital part of Pakistan’s social values and culture, and that the floods have further underlined the importance of aid and donations.

International Day of Charity

On the other side, in a message on the International Day of Charity, the prime minister said the country’s history shows that its people have always helped others beyond the lines of race, background and prejudice. Volunteers and workers have offered practical and financial support in every difficult time.

He said Pakistan is among the countries that contribute significantly to donations at a global level, where philanthropists are providing free healthcare, food services and ambulance support.

The prime minister said that institutions such as the Benazir Income Support Programme and Bait-ul-Mal are supporting millions. He said the recent rains and floods have made aid and donations even more important, as the affected people are waiting for food, shelter and healthcare.

He assured that federal and provincial governments, the public and the armed forces are jointly working in rescue and relief efforts, and every possible help will be provided for the rehabilitation of the affected communities.