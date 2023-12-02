Bilawal asks Nawaz to strive to earn ‘respect for vote’ than disrespecting it

QUETTA, Dec 02 (DNA): Chairman of the People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari Saturday asked PML-N supremo and former three-time prime

minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to strive to earn respect for the vote rather

than disrespecting it.

In a press conference, he asked Sharif to contest the elections on his

own strength and advocated for a level playing field for all candidates.

“We don’t want politics of hatred and personal revenge,” stated Bhutto

Zardari, emphasizing the People’s Party’s commitment to inclusive and

constructive politics.

He said that there was a dire need to introduce a new style of politics.

“The politics revolving around hatred are not going to be great for our

country,” Bhutto-Zardari said.

Bilawal expressed confidence in the People’s Party winning the upcoming

elections in Balochistan, vowing to form a government that addresses the

concerns of the people.

Highlighting the PPP’s historical contributions, Bilawal mentioned

President Asif Zardari’s initiatives such as the NFC Award and the Aghaz

Huqoq Balochistan Package, aimed at addressing the challenges faced by

the province.

Bilawal stressed the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) for the future of Balochistan and Pakistan. He insisted

that the benefits of CPEC should directly impact the local population.

The PPP chairman pledged to solve the problems faced by the people of

Balochistan, particularly focusing on providing employment opportunities

for the youth. He highlighted the success of recent party activities and

expressed confidence in a positive surprise on February 8.

Bhutto Zardari emphasized the need for a shift towards positive

politics, urging a politics of consensus rather than confrontation.

He dismissed the notion of presenting any political figure as a messiah,

advocating for a collaborative approach to bring about change.

Discussing the implementation of the 18th Amendment, Bilawal promised

that if the People’s Party formed the government, it would transfer full

powers to Balochistan.

He underscored the importance of understanding and addressing the unique

challenges faced by the people of Balochistan.

He expressed the party’s commitment to building a youth centre in every

district and supporting vocational training. He emphasized the

responsibility of the PPP towards the youth and its dedication to

creating job opportunities.

The PPP chairman reaffirmed the party’s commitment to human rights and

stressed the importance of the rule of law. He highlighted the party’s

stance on serious crimes and reiterated that there would be no

compromise on those involved.

Bilawal also acknowledged the challenges posed by the National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) and expressed his commitment to focus on the

welfare of the people and the positive development of Balochistan.