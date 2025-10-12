Bilawal asks Afghan authorities to show restraint for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed deep concern over the recent situation on the Pak–Afghan border, calling on Afghan authorities to show restraint and responsibility in the interest of regional peace.

Expressing his thoughts, the former foreign minister has warned that unprovoked aggression by Afghan forces posed a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. Bhutto-Zardari has observed that such aggression undermined collective efforts towards shared prosperity. He added that Pakistan’s armed forces had responded to the Afghan army’s attack with determination, restraint and professionalism.

The PPP chairman has urged concrete and verifiable action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory, describing them as a threat not only to Pakistan but to the peace and future of the entire region. He affirmed Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He called on the Afghan leadership to engage in practical and result-oriented dialogue and cooperation for lasting peace and stability. He noted that good relations with neighbouring countries remained Pakistan’s consistent policy, and that the interim Afghan government must ensure Afghan soil is not used against Pakistan.

Bhutto-Zardari expressed hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan would work together in a spirit of mutual respect to promote peace, stability and prosperity across the region and beyond.