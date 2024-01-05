Bilawal addresses ceremony in honour of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s birth anniversary

Lahore, 5 JAN /DNA/ – Chairman Bilawal addressing a ceremony held by the PPP’s Women Wing in the honour of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary in Lahore said that the women of Pakistan, that constitute 50 percent of the population are aware of the country’s woes. They have a better understanding of the unprecedented increase in inflation and poverty as well as its impact. They know that no one in Pakistan currently can survive just on the monthly wage and limited ration. The women are aware how expensive it is to access healthcare for their elders, educational and employment opportunities for their children.

Chairman Bilawal said that the women workers of the Party need to act as his advocate, ambassador and ‘voice’, and go to every doorstep and apprise the people of the PPP’s ideology. They need to tell the common people that the PPP is the sole party that has been representing the downtrodden since three generations while the rest of the parties only cater to the elite. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto represented the poor, which is why the PML-N and PTI were imposed on Punjab, because they only cared for the elite. If we wish for a rule of the people, labourers, farmers, students and women, we need to make the PPP victorious.

The Jiyalas have to go to every doorstep and apprise the masses of the ‘10 promises’ the Party has made. Our first promise with the people of Punjab and Pakistan is to double their income within five years, as an effort to increase their buying power. This is our first promise and target to be achieved when a PPP government is formed. We also intend to provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to the downtrodden masses of the country. Only the PPP can do this. The PPP is the only party that has established a revolutionary, internationally-acclaimed project like the Benazir Income Support Programme and upon coming to power, we intend to expand it further to maximise the benefits reaped by the people. We will provide a ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’, ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ and ‘Benazir Youth Card’ to cater to the needs of our brothers who are labourers and farmers, as well as the youngsters of the country.

The onus is on the workers of the Party to tell the people that the PPP does not believe in the traditional politics of hate and division and wishes to bury it. We want to establish free-of-cost healthcare and educational institutions. We wish to initiate projects to eradicate hunger. Our women workers need to apprise the women of the country of the PPP’s manifesto. The PPP will be victorious. Chairman Bilawal expressed his gratitude to the women workers for holding a ceremony in honour of the Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam in Lahore.