Bilateral Communication: Dar briefs Turkish Foreign Minister on Syrian evacuation plans
ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan on the unfolding situation in Syria.
DPM/FM shared the details of the efforts by the Government of Pakistan for the safety and security of its nationals in Syria. They also discussed possible cooperation between the two countries for the safety of the Pakistan nationals.
