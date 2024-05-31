Friday, May 31, 2024
Big cut in petrol prices announced Relief to masses govt top priority, says Shehbaz Sharif

| May 31, 2024
Big cut in petrol prices announced

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a big relief for the commuters as it has announced drastic cut in the petrol prices. The petrol price has been reduced to Rs 15 per liter while the diesel price has been reduced to Rs 7 per liter.

The govt spokesman said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to give further relief to masses. He said that even in the coming days the government intends to announce more incentives for the public.

The government is also mulling massive relief in the upcoming budget.

