Biden to deliver farewell address to nation Wednesday: White House

WASHINGTON, JAN 11: US President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office next week, the White House said on Friday. The address, days before US President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, will take place Wednesday, at 8pm Eastern Time.

The last time Biden delivered remarks from the Oval Office was to announce his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The president is also scheduled to deliver remarks at the US Department of State on his foreign policy and the work his administration did about America’s place in the world.

“When President Biden entered office, our alliances had been badly damaged,” according to a senior administration official. “We were falling behind in our competition with China. US troops were still engaged in America’s longest war. Our adversaries were gaining strength. And the nation and the world were in the midst of a global pandemic.

“President Biden confronted these challenges head-on. Now, as he prepares to leave office, our country is in a much stronger position and we have delivered results for the American people,” said the official.

“During his remarks, President Biden will outline how our alliances and partnerships are the strongest they’ve ever been thanks to our work,” the official added.