Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine – source
WASHINGTON: White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
It is not certain whether the trip will take place as the plans are not yet finalized, the source added.
The White House declined to comment.
« Will abide by law on dissident lawmakers’ vote in no-trust motion, says NA Speaker Asad Qaiser (Previous News)
Related News
Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine – source
WASHINGTON: White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling toRead More
Turkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict
ISTANBUL, MAR 13: Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed in talks in Istanbul on Sunday toRead More
Comments are Closed