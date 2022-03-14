Monday, March 14, 2022
Main Menu

Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine – source

| March 14, 2022

WASHINGTON: White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

It is not certain whether the trip will take place as the plans are not yet finalized, the source added.

The White House declined to comment.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine – source

WASHINGTON: White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling toRead More

Turkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict

ISTANBUL, MAR 13: Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed in talks in Istanbul on Sunday toRead More

Comments are Closed