Biden commits $100 million in aid for Palestinian humanitarian crisis
WASHINGTON, OCT 18 /DNA/ – President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs.
Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism. Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter.
Related News
Biden commits $100 million in aid for Palestinian humanitarian crisis
WASHINGTON, OCT 18 /DNA/ – President Biden announced today that the United States is providingRead More
OIC demands immediate halt to Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians
JEDDAH, OCT 18 /DNA/ – The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, inRead More
Comments are Closed