Bid to embarrass Germany envoy: Controversy at Asma Jahangir Conference

Interestingly, in 2024 Asma Jehangir conference the then German Ambassador had to face similar situation when a pro-Palestine protester had interrupted his speech and chanted slogans

Bureau Report

LAHORE, FEB 9 /DNA/ – At the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore, a tense moment unfolded when Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, faced an unexpected interruption during a question-and-answer session. A participant accused Germany of being complicit in the “genocide of Gaza’s people” by supplying weapons to Israel. Before Ambassador Lepel could respond, the individual was swiftly escorted out of the hall by security personnel.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was later taken into custody by police, sparking a wave of mixed reactions both inside and outside the conference. Some attendees argued that the participant had every right to raise a question, especially in a forum dedicated to human rights and freedom of expression. Others criticized the manner in which the question was posed, calling it confrontational and inappropriate for the setting.

The incident has ignited debate on social media and among civil society circles. Supporters of the participant claim that silencing critical voices undermines the very spirit of the conference, which is known for encouraging open dialogue on sensitive issues. Critics, however, maintain that the tone and framing of the question crossed professional boundaries, turning a legitimate concern into a disruptive act.

Ambassador Lepel did not get the opportunity to address the allegation directly, leaving many to speculate on how Germany might have responded to the charge. The episode highlights the growing sensitivity around international involvement in the Gaza conflict and the challenges diplomats face in navigating public opinion during such discussions.

Interestingly, in 2024 Asma Jehangir conference the then German Ambassador had to face similar situation when a pro-Palestine protester had interrupted his speech and chanted slogans .

The then Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas was speaking at the 5th Asma Jahangir Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia’.

Just moments after the ambassador began his speech, the protester can be heard saying, “Excuse me, Mr Ambassador. I am shocked by the audacity that you are here to talk about civil rights while your country is brutally abusing the people speaking for the rights of the Palestinians.”=DNA

=====================