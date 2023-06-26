BHC stops PCB chairman election until further orders

QUETTA, Jun 26 (DNA): Balochistan High Court (BHC) has stopped the

election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman until further orders.

As per details, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana

issued the written verdict regarding the constitutional plea against the

PCB board of governors.

The plea filed by former member of management committee Gul Muhammad

Kakar was accepted for hearing and notices were issued to the

respondents.

The plea stated that the board of governors was constituted against the

nominations of former management committee and the meeting to elect the

PCB chairman tomorrow is illegal.

Furthermore, BHC issued notices to the respondents and the hearing was

fixed on July 17 after the summer vacations and Eid holidays.

The election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman scheduled on June

28 tomorrow. The PCB Board of Governors suggested by Najam Sethi was

rejected and a new Board of Governors was constituted.

The new Board of Governors includes Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali,

Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, National Bank, State Bank, Sui Northern and Sui

Southern.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated former chairman Muhammad Zaka

Ashraf and Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday as members of the Board

of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).