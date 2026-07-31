Bhandara receives Iran’s Cradle of Peaceful Coexistence Publication

RAWALPINDI, JUL 31 /DNA/ – In a gesture of interfaith goodwill and cultural exchange, Isphanyar Bhandara, a prominent Pakistani community figure, visited the Iranian Cultural Center in Rawalpindi earlier this week. He was received by Dr. Mehdi Taheri, Director General of the Center and Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy.

During the meeting, Dr. Taheri presented Bhandara with a copy of Iran: The Cradle of Peaceful Religious Coexistence, a publication highlighting the Islamic Republic’s historical and contemporary commitment to religious pluralism. The presentation reciprocated Mr. Bhandara’s own gesture from the previous year, when he gifted Dr. Taheri with Gems and Jewels: The Religions of Pakistan, a comprehensive work on his country’s diverse faith traditions. Adding to the exchange, Mr. Bhandara also presented Dr. Taheri with Rawulpindee: The Raj Years, another historical volume commissioned by him.

Their discussion centered on the rich religious diversity of Iran, with particular attention to its Zoroastrian, Armenian Christian, and Jewish communities—groups that have historically thrived within the nation. The conversation underscored Iran’s long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence among different faiths, a theme central to both the book gifted and their mutual interests in interfaith dialogue.

Mr. Bhandara also took the opportunity to express his deep concern regarding the ongoing war imposed on Iran. He conveyed his heartfelt hopes for a swift return to peace and stability throughout the region, emphasizing the humanitarian and cultural costs of continued conflict.

In response, Dr. Taheri extended his gratitude to Pakistan for its steadfast support of Iran during these challenging times. He also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict, reaffirming the strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring nations.

The meeting concluded on a note of mutual respect and a shared vision for interfaith harmony and regional peace.