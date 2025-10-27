Bhandara pledges support for special Sikh pilgrimage in Pakistan
KARACHI, OCT 27 /DNA/ – Isphanyar Bhandara was called upon by journalist-cum-social activist Ms. Manmeet Kaur, former member of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, along with her father Mr. Javed, a four-time councillor, and other family members. The meeting centered around facilitating a special Sikh pilgrimage to holy sites across Punjab, including Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur, for elderly Sikhs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab.
Mr. Bhandara graciously extended his support towards this noble initiative.
During the meeting, upon learning that Manmeet is a student of philosophy and religions, Mr. Bhandara presented her with the book Gems and Jewels: The Religions of Pakistan, a thoughtful gift honouring her studies and the wider spirit of inter-faith understanding.
