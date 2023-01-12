BGP (Pakistan) International participated 28th ATC on Oil

DNA ISLAMABAD, JAN 12: BGP (Pakistan) International-a world reputed Chinese Multinational actively participated in the 2-day 28th Annual Technical Conference (ATC) on Oil Sector with carefully prepared technical publicity and informative material to showcase BGP Group. The two days 28th ATC successfully attracted the participation of leading Petroleum related enterprises from across Pakistan. The participants included petroleum equipment manufacturing and leasing, software development services, UAV application, and other related materials. BGP, being one of the world’s leading Chinese multinationals having completely integrated geophysical companies, delivers a full spectrum of geophysical products and services while its state-of-the-art R&D facility is staffed with outstanding personnel that isunrivaled in the industry. BGP has served more than 300 energy companies during the last few decades with a remarkable footprint in over 70 countries, enabling BGP to become one of the leading geophysical contractors in the world today.BGP carries out publicity work in seismic acquisition, data processing and interpretation, equipment manufacturing, optical fiber intelligence reservoir geophysics, Non-seismic surveys, Klseis and Geoeast software, new energy business, and other fields, attracting strong attention from the oil industry. 28th ATC Annual Meeting came to a successful conclusion. The annual meeting is a stage to fully demonstrate the company’s technical strength, a platform to communicate with many major management and technical personnel of oil companies, a stage to gather with old friends of oil companies, and a feast to make new friends. We look forward to further cooperation with oil companies in the geophysical exploration field in the New Year and continue the brilliant success of BGP in the geophysical exploration market in Pakistan. This very important 28th ATC on Oil was attended by BGP (Pakistan) International‘s Country General Manager for Pakistan Mr. Zheng Zhenqiang, Party Chief Mr. Ma Huiming, Chief Geophysicist Mr. Zheng Jie, Party Chief Mr. Liu Hui and Operation Manager Mr. Muhammad Rizwan apart from a dedicated team from BGP (Pakistan) International.