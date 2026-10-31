Beyond the All-Weather Friendship Seventy-Five Years of Pakistan-China Relations

Kinza Kanwal

The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China-an enduring partnership that has evolved into a model of trust-based, all-weather cooperation in international relations. These ties have given Pakistan and China a chance to look beyond all weather friendship and have an in-depth discussion about the changing character of their relationship and to redefine it according to the realities on the ground. In May 2026, the anniversary celebrations marked a diplomatic, strategic and economic partnership spanning several decades. But the importance of this milestone goes beyond what the two countries have accomplished. It also poses an important question: What should be the basis of Pakistan-China relations in the years to come?

The response must be more comprehensive, in terms of bilateral cooperation. While strategic interests continue to be significant, economic growth, innovation and regional connectivity as well as new security concerns increasingly shaping the agenda. The relationship is entering a phase in which the implementation of agreements and their practical benefits deserve as much attention as the political commitments behind them.

Pakistan-China relations have evolved considerably since diplomatic ties were established in 1951. What began as a diplomatic relationship gradually developed into a broader partnership shaped by shared strategic interests, regional developments and expanding economic cooperation. Over time, both countries moved beyond conventional diplomacy towards greater engagement in infrastructure, trade and development.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor marked an important stage in this evolution by bringing economic cooperation more prominently into the bilateral relationship. Its focus on energy and transport infrastructure reflected Pakistan’s development requirements and China’s wider connectivity ambitions under the Belt and Road Initiative. However, the significance of such investment extends beyond the construction of physical infrastructure. Its economic value also depends on whether it supports productive activity, industrial growth and trade.

The emergence of CPEC 2.0 reflects a wider shift in the stated priorities of economic cooperation, particularly towards industrial development, technology and innovation. This raises a more important question than the number or value of projects announced: how far can the evolving partnership generate economic opportunities while responding to the changing needs and interests of both countries?

In the new framework, Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning has listed five priorities: growth, livelihood, innovation green development and regional connectivity at a review meeting on August 5, 2026.The priorities suggest a desire to expand the cooperation beyond infrastructure-based projects. The proposed programme is more industrial, employment-focused, agricultural and technical and environmental.

The direction is significant, but its success cannot be established through announcements alone. Industrial cooperation should be measured by real production, investment, employment and export results. The skills and capabilities developed through technology partnerships should be the criteria for which they’re judged. Likewise, cooperation in agriculture is meaningful when training and technical assistance lead to improved productivity.

The potential and the challenge is exemplified in one development. On May 26, 2026, Pakistan and China in a joint statement welcomed 1,000 young Pakistani agricultural technicians’ completion of a training programme in China. The programme is a tangible measure of beyond traditional diplomatic interaction. Yet the longer-term question is how effectively these skills will be applied within Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

This is evident in the official discussions of Pakistan as well. In the CPEC review in August,2026 the planning minister requested for a comprehensive plan to make use of the skills and expertise of trained agricultural graduates. The episode shows why the next stage of cooperation requires attention not only to opportunities created abroad but also to the practical results achieved at home.

Trade presents another important area for consideration. China is a major economic partner for Pakistan, but the benefits of economic engagement cannot be judged solely by investment commitments or the volume of bilateral trade. Pakistan’s ability to expand exports, improve product quality and participate in regional supply chains is equally important.

A study by the World Bank, The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Growth of Trade, has pointed out that the resulting trade gains from better physical connectivity are not necessarily large. Additionally, business conditions, customs procedures, regulation and market access are taken into account. This assessment remains relevant to discussions about the economic direction of the partnership.

The strategic dimension, meanwhile, continues to influence bilateral relations. During their meeting in Beijing on May 25, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the expansion of cooperation in various areas, such as infrastructure, technology and security.

These difficulties illustrate that economic cooperation and security are not always synonymous. In the case of large development projects, it is essential to have safe working conditions, a dependable transportation system, and investor and technical confidence. So, security can impact economic engagement in terms of pace and cost.

The region’s developments compound the complexity. The overall security situation in Afghanistan is fragile, the geopolitical landscape in Asia is shifting, and the rivalry and cooperation between the various powers in the region impact Pakistan and China’s bilateral relationship. Both countries have interests in regional stability and economic integration but have different international roles and economic strengths and priorities.

Pakistan should also have good relationship with other significant international stakeholders. It does not mean that its ties with China detract from its economic and diplomatic interests in other countries. A foreign policy that is diverse, can accept different partnerships, provided their goals and practical needs are realized.

Another area that is developing is cooperation in science, technology and human development. Areas for further engagement mentioned in the May 2026 joint statement include areas of artificial intelligence, digital technology, scientific innovation and educational exchanges. These areas provide scope for strengthening cooperation among the two countries beyond infrastructure and traditional security cooperation.

Technological collaboration isn’t limited to access to equipment or new platforms, though. If engagement is to have a lasting impact, then research partnerships, technical education, and institutional capacity and opportunities for local innovation are required. These are also relevant to green development and cooperation in the field of renewable energy, as the long-term costs, sustainability and local needs should be considered.

The coming decade will therefore present both opportunities and difficult policy questions. What can be done to make economic cooperation more directly link exports? How effective are technological partnerships in enhancing the research and industrial strength? Which types of regional connectivity can be lucrative for business? And how can bilateral cooperation deal with security issues without taking the place of development ones?

These questions do not take away the significance from the historical relations between Pakistan and China. Instead, they acknowledge that a successful partnership needs to be evaluated from time to time, due to the fluctuations in economic and international conditions.

Seventy-five years of diplomatic engagement have established an extensive foundation for cooperation. The challenge ahead is to translate an increasingly diverse agenda into outcomes that can be measured and sustained.

The next chapter of Pakistan-China relations should be understood not simply through the strength of diplomatic declarations, but through the opportunities, capabilities and tangible benefits that cooperation creates for both societies. The value of a long-standing partnership lies not only in its history, but also in what it enables the two countries to achieve in the future.

Kinza Kanwal

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About the Author

Kinza Kanwal is a Lecturer in the Department of Government and Public Policy at the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, and a PhD scholar in International Relations at Bahria University, Islamabad. She holds an M.Phil. in Public Policy with distinction and specializes in public policy, geopolitics, and international relations, with a research focus on Pakistan’s foreign policy and regional security.