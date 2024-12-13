Beyond Boundaries: Australia empowering girls through cricket

ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 (DNA): The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with the support of Serena Hotels, today hosted the 8th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup in Islamabad.

The event brought together young players from Islamabad’s schools, celebrating girls breaking barriers and batting for gender equality.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, joined 60 girls from four schools to watch the final match of the tournament. In the week leading up to the final match, PCB first-class coaches conducted an intensive five-day coaching clinic, preparing the girls to shine on the field and feel more confident off the field.

High Commissioner Hawkins celebrated the enthusiasm and confidence of the players and congratulated the schools, and all involved for making this event possible.

“The smiles on the girls’ faces says it all. Sport is a great motivator – it builds teamwork and confidence. Of course, cricket is a passion that binds Australia and Pakistan, it makes perfect sense for us to support this wonderful event.”

The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since 2016, starting with one tournament in Islamabad. Today it has grown to Lahore and Karachi, empowering girls across the nation.

“It’s not just about boundaries on the pitch but also overcoming boundaries in life. Every ball bowled, every catch taken, helps promote gender empowerment. Pakistan faces many challenges as we all know, but they can only be overcome if the potential of ALL Pakistanis – men and women – is utilised.” Mr Hawkins said.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, echoed the sentiment: “This is an outstanding platform that empowers young girls by providing access to professional coaching and opportunities to develop their cricketing skills. This initiative not only nurtures future talent but also serves as a launchpad for their cricketing careers. Serena Hotels, in collaboration with the Australian High Commission and the Pakistan Cricket Board, conceived this idea seven years ago to inspire and empower young girls through the transformative power of sports.”

The AHC-PCB Girls’ Cup Islamabad featured teams from four schools: Mashal Model School Bari Imam, SOS Children’s Village H-11, Islamabad Model School for Girls – F-6/1 and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1 Islamabad.

With cheers echoing through Islamabad, these girls showcased not just their cricketing skills but also the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future.