Belgium thrash Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League clash

BRUSSELS, JUN 14: Pakistan’s men’s hockey team slumped to a 7-1 defeat against Belgium in their FIH Pro League match at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Saturday, as the hosts moved to the top of the standings.

Belgium took the lead early in the contest when Nelson Onana converted a penalty corner in the third minute. The home side held that 1-0 advantage through to the interval after a scoreless second quarter.

Pakistan drew level in the 33rd minute through Rana Waheed Ashraf, but Belgium responded quickly. Thibeau Stockbroekx restored the hosts’ lead four minutes later, before Alexander Hendrickx added another in the 42nd minute to put Belgium in control.

The hosts pulled further away in the final quarter, scoring four more times. Tobias Biekens struck twice, while Guillaume Hellin and Tom Boon also got on the scoresheet to complete a one-sided victory.

The result took Belgium above Australia and into first place in the FIH Pro League table with 22 points from eight matches and a goal difference of 16. Pakistan, meanwhile, remained at the bottom of the nine-team competition after their eighth straight defeat, with a goal difference of minus 24.

Pakistan are due to play Spain at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan squad

Pakistan’s squad for the FIH Pro League includes goalkeepers Waqar Ali and Ali Raza.

The defenders are Abu Bakar, Arbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Abdullah and Sufyan Khan.

The midfielders are Nadeem Khan, Ammad Shakeel, Moin Shakeel, Hammad Anjum and Zakriya Hayat.

The forwards are Gjazanfar Ali, Mohammad Emmad, Rana Waleed, Afraz Khan, Rana Wahid, Abdue Rahman, Ahmad Nadeem, Arshad Liaquat and Hanan Shahid.