Belgian envoy meets Army Chief

Ambassador lauded Pak efforts for peace in the region

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Philippe Bronchain, Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with Belgium based on common interests.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process. Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship at all tiers.