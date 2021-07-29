Belgian envoy meets Army Chief
Ambassador lauded Pak efforts for peace in the region
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Philippe Bronchain, Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with Belgium based on common interests.
Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process. Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship at all tiers.
Related News
Belgian envoy meets Army Chief
Ambassador lauded Pak efforts for peace in the region DNA ISLAMABAD: Philippe Bronchain, Belgian AmbassadorRead More
Pakistan Army supports govt. decisions: PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is not responsible for what the Taliban are doingRead More
Comments are Closed