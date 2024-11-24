Belarusian ministerial team arrives ahead of President’s visit

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 /DNA/ – On the eve of the visit of the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, a Ministerial delegation of Belarus led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov arrived in Islamabad today. They were welcomed at the airport by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan.