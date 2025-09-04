Beijing Meeting: Pakistan, China Ink Joint Action Plan 2024–2029

DNA

Beijing: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang of the People’s Republic of China reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China. Both sides agreed to continue working together on five new corridors under the next phase of CPEC.

A number of MoUs and agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in CPEC Phase-II, science and technology, information technology, media, and agriculture.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Pakistan–China relations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for their unwavering support for Pakistan’s regional integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development.

Building on the important consensus reached during the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on September 2, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership. The signing of the Joint Action Plan (2024–2029) was termed a significant step in this direction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the encouraging outcomes of Pakistan’s government’s tireless reform efforts were only possible due to China’s strong support. He also expressed Pakistan’s intention to soon issue Panda Bonds in the Chinese capital market.

Highlighting economic cooperation, the Prime Minister underscored the major contribution of CPEC—an important project under President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—to Pakistan’s socio-economic development over the past decade. He emphasized the need for the early operationalization of Gwadar Port, the restructuring of the Karakoram Highway, and the upgrading of the ML-1 railway line. Both sides agreed to work together on the upgraded/Phase-II of CPEC, including five new corridors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the vast potential for business-to-business cooperation and investment, informing the Chinese Premier about the upcoming Investment Conference in Beijing, where over 300 Pakistani and 500 Chinese companies are participating. He identified agriculture, mining and minerals, textiles, industry, and IT as priority sectors for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for President Xi Jinping’s historic initiatives to strengthen the multilateral system, including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

Following the delegation-level talks, the Chinese Premier hosted a grand luncheon in honor of the Prime Minister.

It is noteworthy that both countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. A signing ceremony of MoUs and agreements was also held, attended by both Prime Ministers, covering cooperation in CPEC Phase-II, science and technology, information technology, media, and agriculture.