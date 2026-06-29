Beijing Institute signs MoU with Punjab Uni

ISLAMABAD, 29 JUN (DNA) — A high-level delegation from the University of the Punjab (UoP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Beijing Institute of Business and Technology to strengthen academic, research and economic cooperation between the two institutions.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report on Monday, the delegation was led by UoP Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali and included Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof. Dr. Mehboob Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology Prof. Dr. Shehzad Sarwar, and other senior university officials.

During the visit, representatives of both institutions discussed expanding bilateral cooperation through student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and new opportunities for academic and economic collaboration. As per UoP’s statement, the two sides also signed an MoU aimed at broadening institutional partnerships and translating their shared academic and research goals into practical cooperation.

The agreement is expected to further strengthen higher education ties between Pakistan and China while promoting academic exchanges and collaborative research between the two countries. According to the statement, the visit reflects the growing momentum of educational cooperation under the broader Pakistan-China strategic partnership, with universities from both countries seeking deeper collaboration in research, innovation and talent development. — DNA