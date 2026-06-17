Behave or be ready for bombs, Trump to Iran

The threat of military action, coupled with disputes over the scope of the MoU, raises questions about whether the two sides can move toward a sustainable agreement

Centreline Report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to start “dropping bombs” if Tehran does not “behave.” The remarks underscore escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, as both sides continue to spar over regional influence and security concerns.

Speaking to reporters, Trump clarified that the recent agreement under discussion with Iran is “not final,” describing it instead as a memorandum of understanding (MoU). He firmly denied reports that a $300 billion reconstruction fund was included in the MoU, dismissing such claims as inaccurate.

The President’s comments highlight the fragile state of negotiations. While the MoU signals potential avenues for cooperation, Trump’s warning suggests that the US is prepared to adopt a hardline stance if Iran fails to comply with expectations.

Observers note that this latest exchange could complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the Middle East. The threat of military action, coupled with disputes over the scope of the MoU, raises questions about whether the two sides can move toward a sustainable agreement.

For now, the situation remains fluid. The US administration insists that Iran must demonstrate restraint and cooperation, while Iranian officials are likely to push back against what they see as coercive tactics. With both sides entrenched, the possibility of another confrontation looms large.