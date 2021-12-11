Begum Rasheeda Minhas laid to rest with full military honours

Karachi, 11 Dec: /DNA/ – Pakistan Air Force paid tribute to Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider, who breathed her last on Saturday in Karachi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented guard of honour to the deceased.

The funeral prayers were attended by air & ground crew of No 2 Squadron, which is named after Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed. Several high ranking civil and military officials were also present at the funeral. Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force alongwith PAF personnel offered fateha for the departed soul.

Floral wreath on behalf of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also laid on her grave.