Aayra Eshmaal

Often it happens that we like someone and wish to spend our entire life with him or her, but as it turns up, the eventual possibility of this gradually dims and then ultimately fades away, getting completely abolished. However, we still stand there and cannot give that pedestal to some other potential candidate.

And even in some cases if a match happens even after that, getting out of the emotional connection seems difficult. In still some other extreme cases people prefer to remain single throughout their life as they are unable to forget. In such scenarios, it would be better to ask some questions before wasting your life and waiting unending for someone about whom you are just waiting nonstop simply because no one else can take his or her place.