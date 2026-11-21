Be someone’s deliberate choice
Aayra Eshmaal
Often it happens that we like someone and wish to spend our entire life with him or her, but as it turns up, the eventual possibility of this gradually dims and then ultimately fades away, getting completely abolished. However, we still stand there and cannot give that pedestal to some other potential candidate.
And even in some cases if a match happens even after that, getting out of the emotional connection seems difficult. In still some other extreme cases people prefer to remain single throughout their life as they are unable to forget. In such scenarios, it would be better to ask some questions before wasting your life and waiting unending for someone about whom you are just waiting nonstop simply because no one else can take his or her place.
- Why the opinion of someone, currently out of contact, got so much importance over how you see yourself?
- Did those opinions really began influencing how you viewed yourself.
- Sometimes we remember someone so intensely that we start feeling even the body scent of that person. Is it possible that you miss someone’s fragrance, and do not take your happiness as wholly solely dependent on the return of that person?
- Is the intensity of your longing really evidence of the depth of his feelings.
- Have you emotionally attached yourself with someone whose presence in your life is few and far between and with intervals, but whose presence in your thoughts is all the time?
- Have you ever thought that you deserve more than rare moments of affection and do not have to torture yourself by a by prolonged uncertainty.
- If you are not being able to forget someone then it essentially by no means is leading to the conclusion that your destiny is written with him. Submitting to the will of Allah also does not bind you that you have to erase all the longings and fondness for that in one night. Of course, it takes some time.
- Your emotional well-being is precious, more than your feelings.
- Why you have to keep yourself and your precious life, which is only once, on hold indefinitely.
10 Have you realized that human beings need a relationship that is actual, not the one that merely relates to possibilities.
- Always remember that you have to be someone’s willful choice, not an indeterminate possibility.
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