Batik show to boost Indonesia-Pak cultural ties

Three-day exhibition concludes; Ambassador Adam Tugio stresses deepening of people-to-people contacts

Centreline Report

ISLAMABAD: Aiming at further expanding and strengthening the glorious historical socio-cultural bonds between Indonesia and Pakistan the three day Exhibition “Indonesia Batik: Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” concluded on Wednesday.

The cultural extravaganza which was a joint collaboration of the Indonesian Embassy and Batik Studio, Islamabad was launched at an impressive ceremony held at the Batik Studio, Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, on Monday.

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio performed the ribbon cutting to officially launch the exhibition while joined by President Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association Mehwish Sohail, CEO Batik Studio Mohsin Qamar and GM Operation Centaurus Mall Irfan ul Haq . The ladies from the diplomatic community, faculty and students from the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi, Iqra University, Islamabad and Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi, businessmen and the design & fashion enthusiasts of the twin cities were also present on the occasion in high numbers.

On the concluding day, the Ambassador said that people-to-people contacts were among the important components and modes of interactions that defined Indonesia’s strengthening of ties with Pakistan. He expressed hope that the exhibition would further foster cultural linkages and encourage exchange in skill development in creative mediums and fashion & design industries between the two countries.

Batik Exhibition drew big interest from the citizenry of the twin cities as it represented some of the most interesting, colorful, artistic expressions from Indonesia and incited ideas of blending traditions with contemporary fashion trends. The Exhibition showcased a collection of striking intricately colorful batik products ranging from textile to value added products reflecting that batik was not only an art or tradition but clearly a way of life in Indonesia.

The excited visitors were of the view that they have certainly benefited from the exhibition which allowed them to experience Batik firsthand. They appreciated Ambassador’s initiative for organizing such an interesting event in the capital city for the people of the twin cities to learn about the development of the fashion industry in Indonesia and gain knowledge about the batik techniques, its motifs and patterns and above all the diverse and rich cultural heritage of Indonesia.

Batik was gaining popularity both in Indonesia and abroad and the fashion designers were incorporating batik textiles and designs into their range of collection. The Embassy has announced to organize “The Pakistan Batik Design Competition” in collaboration with the Pakistani Universities in 2022. The top three winners of the competition will be sent to Indonesia’s world famous Bali Island for a free trip and get two weeks hands on training on Batik Technique and Designing.