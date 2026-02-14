Barrister Sultan Mahmood remembered as dignified political figure

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14: /DNA/ – A delegation of trader leaders, led by Secretary General of the United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtawari, met with Chaudhry Yaser Sultan, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing of the Government of Azad Kashmir, at Kashmir House and expressed their heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the demise of his father, President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

The delegation included Yusuf Rajput, President of Blue Area; former Vice President Nasir Chaudhry; Ishaq Sial, Executive Member of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and former Vice President Nisar Mirza.

The delegation offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. On the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari said that Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was a strong and dignified name in the politics of Azad Kashmir who always raised his voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people. He said that the services and struggle of the late leader would be remembered in golden words in history, and that his political insight and role in promoting democratic traditions were unforgettable.

The delegation prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and fortitude upon the bereaved family to bear this great loss.