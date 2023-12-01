Barrister Gohar submits nomination papers for slot of PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started the process of receiving the applications of candidates to take part in the intra-party elections slated to be held today (Saturday), as the PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan-nominee for the slot of the Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has submitted his nomination papers.

According to the details, the nomination papers were received by Returning Officer, Sardar Masroof Khan here on Friday.

PTI senior central leader Ahmed Owais was the proposer in the nomination papers filed by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan for the slot of PTI Chairman while PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan was his seconder.

PTI Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Niazullah Niazi was also present on the occasion.