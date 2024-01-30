Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Barrister Gohar calls for calm, minutes before Imran sentencing

| January 30, 2024
Barrister Gohar calls for calm

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar called on party supporters to remain calm minutes before Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad High Court, Gohar said that PTI has faith in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Gohar said that the cipher trial was being run against legal principles and the judge was posing questions himself. He also said that ‘everyone’ knew what decision would emerge from the case from the way it was being handled.

He went on to say that party workers should not take the law into their own hands or even distrub a single stone, no matter the verdict.

Minutes after the Gohar spke to the media, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison in the cipher case by the special court.

