Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Banks to remain closed for public dealings on July 1

June 29, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday announced that it would remain closed for public dealings on Friday (July 1, 2022).

According to a notification issued by the SBP, July 1 will be observed as a bank holiday in order to enable banks to close their accounts.

“All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and micro-finance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings on the aforementioned date,” the notification read.

The SBP, however, said that all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual.

