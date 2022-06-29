Banks to remain closed for public dealings on July 1
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday announced that it would remain closed for public dealings on Friday (July 1, 2022).
According to a notification issued by the SBP, July 1 will be observed as a bank holiday in order to enable banks to close their accounts.
“All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and micro-finance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings on the aforementioned date,” the notification read.
The SBP, however, said that all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday announced that it would remain closed for public dealings on Friday (July 1, 2022).
According to a notification issued by the SBP, July 1 will be observed as a bank holiday in order to enable banks to close their accounts.
“All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and micro-finance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings on the aforementioned date,” the notification read.
The SBP, however, said that all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual.
Yoast SEO
Related News
RCCI lauds abolition of 17% sales tax on pharmaceuticals (API)
Rawalpindi, JUN 29 /DNA/ – The abolition of the 17% sales tax on pharmaceuticals willRead More
Transformation of digital technology, MOU signed
From Our Correspondent PESHAWAR, JUN 29 /DNA/ – As an important development towards digital transformation inRead More
Comments are Closed