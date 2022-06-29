Banks to remain closed for public dealings on July 1

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday announced that it would remain closed for public dealings on Friday (July 1, 2022).

According to a notification issued by the SBP, July 1 will be observed as a bank holiday in order to enable banks to close their accounts.

“All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and micro-finance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings on the aforementioned date,” the notification read.

The SBP, however, said that all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday announced that it would remain closed for public dealings on Friday (July 1, 2022).

According to a notification issued by the SBP, July 1 will be observed as a bank holiday in order to enable banks to close their accounts.

“All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and micro-finance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings on the aforementioned date,” the notification read.

The SBP, however, said that all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual.

Yoast SEO