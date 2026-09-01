Bank of America VP killed in Times Square stabbing
WASHINGTON: A Bank of America vice president, Erin Piacenti, was killed in a stabbing at Times Square on Monday. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones,” the US banking giant said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Piacenti — a vice president of business selection and conflicts at the bank — died at the hospital from the stabbing injuries, according to a Bloomberg News report, which first reported on the news.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday in a press briefing that a woman carrying multiple knives stabbed two people in Times Square before police used a taser and fired their weapons.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch also added the attacks appeared random and unprovoked, and that officers fired after tasers failed to stop the woman from advancing toward them with knives.
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