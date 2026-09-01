Bank of America VP killed in Times Square stabbing

WASHINGTON: A Bank of America vice president, Erin Piacenti, was killed in a stabbing at Times Square on Monday. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly ⁠missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones,” the US banking giant said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Piacenti — a vice president of business selection and conflicts at the bank — died at the hospital from the stabbing injuries, according to a ⁠Bloomberg News report, which first reported on the news.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday in a press briefing that a woman carrying ⁠multiple knives stabbed two people in Times Square before police used a taser and fired their weapons.

NYPD ⁠Commissioner Jessica Tisch also added the attacks appeared random and unprovoked, and that officers fired ⁠after tasers failed to stop the woman from advancing toward them with knives.