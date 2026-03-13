Bangladesh’s target revised after rain interrupts second ODI against Pakistan

DHAKA, MAR 13: Bangladesh were set a revised target of 243 in 32 overs after rain interrupted their second ODI against Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The hosts were 27 for three in 6.3 overs when rain interrupted play in Dhaka, forcing both teams off the field.

Batting first, Maaz Sadaqat and captain Salman Agha scored fifties as Pakistan set a 275-run target for Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match series.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s decision to field first backfired as the touring side’s openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz, put together 103 runs off just 77 deliveries.

Captain Miraz eventually gave Bangladesh the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Maaz, who remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a blistering 75 off 46 deliveries with the help of six fours and five sixes.

Pakistan then lost two more wickets in quick succession as Farhan and top-order batter Shamyl Hussain fell victim to Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, respectively, thus bringing the total down to 122/3 in 19.3 overs.

Following the back-to-back blows, Agha joined wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan in the middle, and the duo reinstated Pakistan into a commanding position by putting together a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The century-plus stand had a bizarre end as Agha was run out by Bangladesh captain Miraz while he was helping him pick up the ball standing just outside the crease at the non-striker’s end.

Agha walked back in disgust after scoring 64 off 62 deliveries, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Rizwan followed suit in the same over and remained a notable run-getter for the Green Shirts with a 59-ball 44.

His dismissal sparked an astonishing collapse as Pakistan lost their remaining five wickets for 43 runs and thus failed to breach the 300-run mark, which appeared achievable at the start.

Rishad Hossain spearheaded Bangladesh’s bowling charge with three wickets, followed by Miraz with two, while Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed made one scalp apiece.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after securing a commanding victory by eight wickets with 209 balls to spare. The third and final match will be played at the same venue on March 15.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.