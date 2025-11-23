Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

DOHA, NOV 23: Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Sunday.

The Green Shirts qualified for the final undefeated, having beat India A, Oman and United Arab Emirates in the group games.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Shaheens: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan Niazi (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali (c/wk), SM Meherob, Mahfuzur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhary, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.