Sunday, November 23, 2025
Main Menu

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

| November 23, 2025
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

DOHA, NOV 23: Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Sunday.

The Green Shirts qualified for the final undefeated, having beat India A, Oman and United Arab Emirates in the group games.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Shaheens: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan Niazi (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali (c/wk), SM Meherob, Mahfuzur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhary, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

DOHA, NOV 23: Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bowl first against PakistanRead More

Pakistan names 31-player hockey squad for Pro League in Argentina

Pakistan names 31-player hockey squad for Pro League in Argentina

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Following the approval of the President of the Pakistan HockeyRead More

Comments are Closed